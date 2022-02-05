The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Pays A US$0.99 Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase J. M. Smucker's shares before the 10th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.99 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.96 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that J. M. Smucker has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $136.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether J. M. Smucker can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. J. M. Smucker paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (52%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that J. M. Smucker's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see J. M. Smucker earnings per share are up 4.2% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend at approximately 8.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has J. M. Smucker got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and J. M. Smucker paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about J. M. Smucker from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with J. M. Smucker, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with J. M. Smucker and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

