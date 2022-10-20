The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insiders sold US$6.8m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At J. M. Smucker

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Richard Smucker, for US$2.8m worth of shares, at about US$142 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$143, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 0.9% of Richard Smucker's stake.

In the last year J. M. Smucker insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

J. M. Smucker Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at J. M. Smucker. Specifically, insiders ditched US$6.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that J. M. Smucker insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$617m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At J. M. Smucker Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for J. M. Smucker that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

