Oil

The Italian Sea Group signs partnership for Turkey, Egypt, Azerbaijan

Contributor
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Luxury yacht group The Italian Sea Group said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with full-service yacht brokerage company TWW Yachts.

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Luxury yacht group The Italian Sea Group TISGR.MI said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with full-service yacht brokerage company TWW Yachts.

Under the deal, TWW Yachts will represent the Italian group's Admiral and Tecnomar brands in Turkey, Egypt and Azerbaijan.

The partnership "has a strategic importance for our group. Egypt, Turkey and Azerbaijan have untapped potential in luxury yachting," The Italian Sea Group Vice Chairman Giuseppe Taranto said in the statement.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular