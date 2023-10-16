The Israeli-Hamas Conflict: The 3 Main Economic Paths

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has sparked concerns about the potential escalation of violence in the Middle East. Analyzing historical parallels, three potential scenarios emerge, each with distinct implications for the global economy and political landscape. This article will explore each scenario in-depth, discussing the potential triggers, impact on the countries involved, and wide-ranging consequences.

Understanding these possible outcomes is vital to forming a coherent response and mitigating the devastating effects of war.

1. Israel and Gaza Continue to Fight

The first scenario sees the conflict remaining localized, with Israel and Hamas continuing their exchanges of fire. The 2014 conflict offers a precedent for such a situation, wherein the kidnapping and murder of three Israelis in Gaza prompted an Israeli invasion, which ultimately claimed more than 2,000 lives.

Economically, Bloomberg predicts that this scenario would have a modest global impact. Oil prices would rise by approximately $4 per barrel, global GDP would drop by 0.1%, and global inflation would increase by 0.1%. In this case, the conflict would likely be contained within the immediate region, minimizing adverse effects on the world economy.

2. Iran-Backed Hezbollah Enters the Conflict

The second scenario involves Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah entering the fray. Primarily based in Syria and Lebanon – Israel’s neighbors – Hezbollah has threatened to launch military attacks if Israel does not cease its offensive in Gaza. Iran’s financial support of Hezbollah and its potential engagement represents a proxy war between Iran and Israel, similar to the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah on the Lebanese border.

Israel would face a two-front war in this situation, with Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south. The entrance of Iran and Hezbollah into the conflict would likely lead to severe sanctions on Iranian oil. Analysts believe that oil prices could rise by $8 per barrel, global GDP could fall by 0.3%, and inflation could increase by 0.2%. While more severe than the first scenario, this outcome remains somewhat contained within the Middle East.

3. A Direct War Between Israel and Iran

The third scenario is a worst-case outcome: direct war between Israel and Iran. This large-scale conflict would invariably drag in other nations, including the United States, an ally of Israel, and China and Russia, with their ties to Iran. Such a war’s implications are difficult to predict and potentially catastrophic.

The 1970s Israel-Arab war presents a historical parallel, where the US backed Israel, resulting in an oil embargo by Arab nations that quadrupled gas prices and caused a period of inflation and recession. Bloomberg estimates that a direct conflict could cause oil prices to rise by $64 per barrel, global GDP to fall by 1%, and global inflation to soar by 1.2%.

Conclusion

The above scenarios highlight the fragile interdependence of geopolitical events and economic stability. The escalating Israeli-Hamas conflict puts the world at risk of severe consequences that have not been felt since the 1970s. Iran’s participation in the conflict serves as the linchpin, determining the severity of the outcomes.

For global economic stability and countless lives, the hope is that cooler heads will prevail and that the world will not witness another widespread and destructive conflict. It is crucial to stay informed on the developments within the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war and the impact it could have on the global economy.

