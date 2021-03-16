abstract_metal_texture
Index Research

The ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index

Wind energy seems to have entered a golden age, offering the greatest carbon mitigation potential per MW of all the renewable energy technologies.

Nasdaq N
Author
Nasdaq Investment Intelligence
Published

Wind energy seems to have entered a golden age, offering the greatest carbon mitigation potential per MW of all the renewable energy technologies. Unlike oil, which saw massive, unprecedented disruption as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, wind energy experienced a banner year – in the U.S. and globally. 

The ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index (GWE), launched on December 16, 2005, offers the purest index strategy to track the industry’s growth. While a myriad of competitor products may provide broader exposure to clean energy technologies, the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index is the only one that specifically tracks companies specializing in wind.

GWE performance 2020

Click here to read the full report.

Investors can access this index through the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (Ticker: FAN).

In This Story

FAN

Other Topics

ESG ETFs Financial Advisors Index Research Renewable Energy Energy
Nasdaq N

Nasdaq Investment Intelligence

Nasdaq

Nasdaq Investment Intelligence is the leading source of market data, global indexes, and investment data and analytics.

Read Nasdaq Investment Intelligence's Bio

Explore Index Research

Explore

Most Popular