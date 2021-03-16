Wind energy seems to have entered a golden age, offering the greatest carbon mitigation potential per MW of all the renewable energy technologies. Unlike oil, which saw massive, unprecedented disruption as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, wind energy experienced a banner year – in the U.S. and globally.

The ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index (GWE), launched on December 16, 2005, offers the purest index strategy to track the industry’s growth. While a myriad of competitor products may provide broader exposure to clean energy technologies, the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index is the only one that specifically tracks companies specializing in wind.

Investors can access this index through the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (Ticker: FAN).