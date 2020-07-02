Cryptocurrencies

The IRS Wants to Know More About Privacy-Enhancing Crypto Coins, Tools

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
(Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock)

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is laying the groundwork for a possible assault on privacy-enhancing cryptocurrency technologies.

  • IRS-CI Cyber Crimes Unit challenged its âindustry partnersâ to explain where the crypto tracing community stands on privacy coins, Layer 2 protocols, sidechains and the Schnorr signature algorithm in a June 30 Request for Information (RFI), as first reported by The Block.
  • âThere are few investigative resources for tracing transactionsâ that move across these privacy-enhancing vectors, the IRS said, noting a recent spike in illicit privacy coin use. âThe CI Cyber Crimes program is working to get in front of this trend.â
  • The IRS singled out the monero, zcash, dash, grin, komodo, verge and horizen privacy coins, sidechains Plasma and OmiseGo, and Layer 2 protocol networks Lightning, Raiden and Celer.
  • Whatâs good for user privacy is bad for investigative efficacy: The IRS bemoaned the Bitcoin blockchainâs apparent plans to integrate Schnorr signatures, writing that such a move will undercut IRS agentsâ current tracing techniques.Â 
  • The tax agency seeks estimates of how much it would cost to âsupport this initiativeâ as well as return on investment estimates.



