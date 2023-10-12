The IRS Is Giving You A Break If Disaster Hit You This Year

October 16, 2023 is the IRS’s deadline for tax return extensions this year. The standard filing deadline was April 18, 2023, but millions of taxpayers filed six-month extension requests for their 2022 tax returns, according to the agency.

Now some people are getting even more time to file their tax returns and make payments. If you were expecting to submit a return this fall, but you were affected by a natural disaster in recent months, the IRS is giving you a break: an automatic extension to your upcoming tax deadlines.

Not all taxpayers in these states qualify, however. The IRS disaster relief webpage has information on whether people in your area are eligible for relief as well as updates and more details on the deadline extensions.

What Are the New Filing Deadlines?

For each of these states, the IRS has extended the deadline for tax filing and payments due within the tax relief period. It’s important to note that people in some parts of a state qualify for the extension while others don’t. Here’s what you need to know to meet the filing deadline.

What Must Taxpayers Do To Qualify For Tax Relief?

In most cases, you won’t need to contact the IRS to request relief. The agency automatically provides filing and penalty relief for taxpayers who have an address on file that’s within the disaster area.

However, there are some instances where you may need to take action. For example, if you recently moved to an affected area or have not filed a tax return for some time, it’s possible the IRS won’t have your current address on file. In cases like these, the IRS may send you a late filing or payment penalty notice. If you receive a notice in the mail even though you qualify for an extension, call the IRS phone number in the letter to request relief.

You may also qualify for relief if you live outside the affected area but your records are located in the disaster area. To find out more about such situations, you can call the IRS at (866) 562-5227.

Other Types of Tax Relief for Affected Taxpayers

After a natural disaster, the IRS can provide additional kinds of tax relief upon request. For eligible taxpayers, the agency will waive the usual fees for copies of previously filed tax returns. If you order a copy of your tax return or transcript, put your assigned FEMA declaration number in bold letters at the top of Forms 4506 or 4506-T.

Also, qualified disaster relief payments won’t need to be included in your taxable income. This means you can exclude government payments for living expenses or repairing your home.

