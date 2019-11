The IPO Index hits a 3-month high, up 11.5% since the start of the 4Q

The Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA), the underlying index for Renaissance Capital’s IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO), has made a comeback since the start of the 4Q19, up 11.5% QTD compared to the S&P 500’s 6.3%. So far, the IPO Index has beaten its quarterly returns for the 2Q (+2.8%) and the 3Q (-10.8%).



