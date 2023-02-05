By Eric Fine

Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Fixed Income

&

Natalia Gurushina

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income

In a world that is worried about endless monetary experimentation and leverage in developed markets, but also looking for attractive yield, emerging markets may have answers.

The investment case for emerging markets (EM) debt is pretty compelling. First, in a world rightly concerned about excessive debt and insufficient yields, EM has an answer: EM governments are subject to debt constraints and pay market-determined yields. Second, we believe EM debt has “worked” for over a decade – we note that backward-looking efficient frontiers tell investors to have far more EM debt1 versus a current, average allocation of an institutional investor. Third, market structure in EM debt is characterized by liquidity, default rates and recovery values that are in line with many developed market (DM) bond markets.

Topics in this white paper include:

EM vs. DM Debt – Better Fundamentals That Pay More Than DM

Historical Performance Points to Very Large Allocations to EMD, Whereas Most Investors Have Very Small Allocations

Structure of EM Debt – Liquidity, Default Rates, Recovery – Better Than the Image

It’s Not Just You – EM Debt Should be Attractive to Global Investors

Recommended Insights: The Investment Case for Emerging Markets Debt. Download White Paper.

Originally published by VanEck on 31 January 2023.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES 1 Source: VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP. Data as of 2022. Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included herein. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.