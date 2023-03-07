The Investing Impact of the Bill to Ban TikTok

Today, a bill will be introduced in Congress that would allow the President to ban TikTok. It will be known as the Deterring America’s Technological Adversaries, or DATA, Act. For obvious reasons of optics, the bill probably won’t specifically mention TikTok, but its intent is pretty clear. The social media platform is seen by many as a security risk because it is Chinese-owned and has already been subject to a download ban for federal employees as a result. If this bill passes, that ban could potentially be extended to all of us.

So, will it pass? And if it does, what does that mean for existing social media stocks?

There looks to be a very good chance that this bill will become law. It is a bipartisan effort for starters, making it a rarity worth celebrating at the moment. Even in these hyper-partisan days, though, that shouldn’t be surprising. In an environment featuring spy balloons in particular amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over spying practices in general, who in Congress going to oppose such a bill? Even though there is little to no direct evidence of the Chinese government controlling the company’s policies or the data it gathers, and with TikTok’s owner ByteDance hotly denying that such practices are taking place, there is an assumption by many people who are familiar with doing business in China that at least some fears are justified. The bill’s sponsors are using these assumptions to paint this as an urgent matter of national security, and politicians on both sides of the aisle seem to agree.

It could be true that TikTok is being used to spy on Americans, and if so, the bill is justified, even needed. However, there are a couple of reasons not to get too carried away. First, the liberal in me -- and I use that word in its true sense, not the sneering way used by many on the American right -- balks at government orders to cease using a product based on a suspicion that it may not be good for us. As a rule, I hate “slippery slope” arguments that draw a line between one action and some imagined absurdity in the future, but this is a case where it really does seem that a dangerous precedent may be set. Unless we are presented with real evidence, we are being asked to support a ban based on the government simply telling us that the banned thing is bad.

That makes me uncomfortable, especially when the ban comes at a time when tempers are flaring and when public opinion is so inflamed. Legislation based on fear, anger, and populist sentiment has a global history of being bad in the long run, if not actually dangerous. No matter how one might feel about the Chinese government and their attitude to business, we should remember what we tell our children: two wrongs don’t make a right. Is using an autocratic approach to protect us from an autocratic government really a good idea? To be clear, I understand that it does stretch credulity to believe that the Chinese government is not interested in collecting data from American citizens, even if most users are teenagers who have little or no strategic significance. I am just not sure that this particular approach is the best one to take.

My philosophical objections aside, this bill will probably pass Congress. And when it does, will almost certainly be signed into law by a President currently concerned with looking tough on China, so what does it mean for investors? Actually, a lot less than most people probably think.

First, the authors of this bill are not proposing that the app be forcibly removed from people’s phones. What will be banned are new downloads, leaving the 113 million or so existing U.S. users still using. In addition, in these days of VPNs, even banning downloads is probably a tough thing to enforce. Still, it is reasonable to assume that if access to TikTok is made more difficult, others like Meta's (META) Instagram or Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube will benefit in terms of increased usage.

There is another possibility. Let’s not forget the rapidity with which social media platforms tend to rise and fall. TikTok itself was launched in 2016, so if this legislation is passed and has the desired impact, the whole phenomenon will have had a lifespan of seven years. More likely than users moving from TikTok to an already existing platform, a newer, hotter version of the same thing could emerge to take its place. That may be an independent company or may be developed by an existing force in the space, but until we know which of these is the case, picking a beneficiary from the demise of TikTok is just about impossible.

While there may well be other good reasons to buy stocks like GOOGL, META, and SNAP, the introduction of a bill that looks at best complicated, if not impossible to enforce, and which runs the risk of being overturned when cooler heads prevail, is probably not one of them.

