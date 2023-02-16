The Investing Case for Qualcomm (QCOM) In This Market

After a bit of a rollercoaster ride over the last few years, it is really no surprise that many of the investors I talk to at the moment seem a bit nervous. They have seen the market rally so far this year after the big drop in the second half of last year, but the conditions that caused that drop remain the same. Inflation is high, the Fed is hiking rates, and yet the economy is still strong enough, and the jobs market is still tight enough, to keep adding yet more inflationary pressure. They see the bounce back but are understandably have questions about whether or not it can be sustained.

The problem is that at this point it is hard for anyone to arrive at definitive answers to those questions, at least in terms of the market as a whole. There is a chance that the Fed can achieve their goal of bringing inflation back to around the two percent level without causing a painful recession and, if they do, stocks will look ridiculously cheap at these levels by the end of this year. If they don’t however, the December lows will at least be tested, and probably broken in many cases.

That is certainly true of the market as a whole, but if you look at some individual sectors, there is a slightly clearer picture. The best example of that would be tech, where there is a rapidly emerging dynamic that makes it look very much like last year’s selling was overdone. For all that many of us are tired of hearing the letters “AI,” the fact is that computers and programs that have an increased ability to “learn” can and will open up amazing opportunities, and will drive productivity, the biggest driver of wealth creation, to new highs.

Because of that, even if the Fed does squeeze too hard, there are some tech companies that have probably seen their lows for a while, and for whom the bounce that we have seen looks like just the start of the recovery. Take Qualcomm (QCOM), for example.

Qualcomm is a major supplier to the wireless industry, so they fit the “picks and shovels” approach to investing in a boom that I have frequently advocated. That strategy is based on the fact that the suppliers of picks and shovels to prospectors in gold rushes were the major beneficiaries, making money regardless of which of their customers struck gold and which went bust trying. It doesn’t matter to Qualcomm which of their customers benefits most from the tech revolution, as long as someone does.

One of their main areas of focus right now is supplying tech to the automotive industry, where customer expectations of an increasingly connected driving experience are pushing manufacturers towards smarter, more tech-heavy vehicles, in both the passenger and commercial spaces. We are only at the very early stages of that revolution and while it has resulted in significant demand for Qualcomm, the real boom is yet to come.

At the beginning of last year, all of that was priced into QCOM, so as the Fed started to hike rates and tech got sold off, the stock went into a year-long decline. When you look at simple valuation metrics, however, it is cleat that that selloff was hugely overdone. By the end of 2022, QCOM, a stock in a company who were looking at a massive boom in their core business for years to come, was trading at around ten times their trailing and forward earnings. That pretty much defines cheap.

The bounce back so far this year has raised those P/Es slightly, but at around 12 and 14, they are still well below average for the market as a whole, let alone for a company in a rapidly growing market such as wireless technology. That doesn’t necessarily mean that QCOM will move higher in a straight line, of course. A weaker economy will still impact the stock, but it does make it likely that should that happen, sellers will realize that at or around the lows at the end of last year QCOM is too cheap to ignore, and that makes a break significantly lower unlikely.

That potential floor and a massive upside make QCOM something that investors should consider at current levels, no matter how nervous they may be.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.