The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 92%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$2.0b, some 3.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.23, 92% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:IPG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Interpublic Group of Companies are now predicting revenues of US$8.61b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 79% to US$2.01. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the substantial gain in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 8.8% to US$31.00. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Interpublic Group of Companies analyst has a price target of US$36.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Interpublic Group of Companies shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Interpublic Group of Companies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.1% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Interpublic Group of Companies is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Interpublic Group of Companies' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Interpublic Group of Companies going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Interpublic Group of Companies is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

