The Internet Thesis Is Inescapable. ‘WEBL’ Puts It in Your Hands

There's no getting away from the Internet of things (IoT), especially in the current environment where the pandemic is giving rise to greater Internet reliance. This, in turn, is delivering gains for the Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL), which is up over 150% the past year.

While the internet has streamlined certain aspects of daily life, the sector also has its challenges. Cybersecurity issues are top of mind.

"IoT is an exciting sector given its huge potential to change the way we connect, work and play," a Tech Radar article said. "But the tech industry and consumers must get to grips with new safety and security standards as government regulatory discussions focus on ensuring that IoT remains safe to use."

WEBL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or to ETFs that track the index.

Upcoming Challenges for the Worldwide Web

Security issues will continue to trouble individuals and businesses in the 21st century.

"Last year, the Internet faced its biggest test yet," the Tech Radar article said further. "We learned that the Internet performs incredibly well under pressure. The infrastructure behind it has proven its scalability and resilience, as it has become more essential than ever before for our daily lives."

"However, there are still challenges ahead which the Internet community must tackle if we are to keep the Internet’s infrastructure strong," the article added. "Ensuring global Internet access, managing its sustainable growth, and protecting users from cybersecurity threats are all important issues for the Internet community to navigate."

With 150% rise, one could easily think that the ETF is overheating. Yet the relative strength index (RSI) indicator shows the fund is closer to oversold levels, which could give traders a buying opportunity at the current price.

