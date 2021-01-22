The Internet is Getting Old: The Common Thread in Recent Cloud Outages

By Jonas Simanavicius, CTO, Syntropy

What do Amazon, Google, Apple, Slack, Netflix and Telegram all have in common? First, in many ways, these companies have revolutionized the way we live, work, consume and communicate. Secondly, based in the cloud, each has become an essential tool in the everyday lives of billions of people. But there is also, they would admit, definitely room for improvement. In particular, in recent months, every one of these vaunted companies has experienced major outages -- with crippling effects on the people who have come to rely on them for completing everyday tasks.

It’s not all their fault.

These companies, and all of us really -- from the email accounts we check every ten minutes, to websites we expect to be up-to-date as of the second, to blockchains that increasingly store essential data, to a huge and growing number of Internet of Things applications -- rely on the current Internet backbone to move our data from place to place.

And that’s part of the problem. After decades of heavy use, the internet needs a facelift.

The current Internet infrastructure, developed and refined in the 80s and 90s, was not engineered with scalability, reliability or security as a first priority. And, to be clear, this is not an indictment of anyone, not the creators of the Internet and not the aforementioned institutions. The Internet is an invention that ranks clearly among the greatest ever of man-made innovations.

But decades later, the technology is showing its age and there are problems coming to the fore that we simply didn’t anticipate. For example, in the past 20 years, as people have increasingly lived their lives through the web, companies have begun to monetize (i.e. exploit) their user data, and serious privacy issues have surfaced. Then there’s the issue of load. With the increase in usage, cloud-based applications have struggled with the sheer amount of data passing through them. We’re reaching the limits of what the existing Internet can deliver.

A patchwork of stop-gap solutions have been introduced. Enterprises are investing billions extra to build expensive private infrastructure solutions, and individual users are increasingly employing virtual private networks like ProtonVPN or NordVPN, often with less protection than they hoped for. Likewise, load balancers that shift Internet traffic from between multiple connections can help individuals and enterprises manage data flow on their local networks. Nevertheless, the core limitations persist.

The Internet’s original architect, Tim Berners-Lee, would likely have built a much different structure -- one with more scalability and more security, but no one is going to start from scratch now. There are too many good parts and too many people and companies already using it. Throwing all of that away doesn’t make sense.

In the most basic terms, the Internet is a collection of computers all around the world, physical machines, or nodes, that are connected by physical wires and cables running under our streets across the bottom of our oceans and wirelessly through the air via satellites. When you hit send on an email, that piece of data travels first to your ISP, which is one node on the Internet, and then to another node and another one until, finally, it reaches its destination. The Internet’s default Border Gateway Protocol routes data between nodes based on which path has the lowest amount of network hops without regard to whether at any given moment, that path is actually the most efficient.

In its current configuration, the Internet is not built to make dynamic routing calculations based on performance. It doesn’t matter if the route it chooses is congested or out of service completely -- that’s the path your data will follow, often with the crippling results mentioned above. So in November 2020, when AWS went down for 5 hours for millions of users based on a regional failure, or when Telegram users were flummoxed based on a power outage in a particular cluster of servers, the Internet kept routing along the same failing paths with predictable results.

After forty years, it’s time for an upgrade.

What the Internet needs is a way to move data around nodes that are clogged or failing, which will allow traffic to flow smoothly to its final destinations -- something like “Waze for the Internet.” In the same way that Waze routes your car around traffic jams or stoppages that could slow your trip or prevent you from reaching your destination altogether, a next-generation routing protocol could evaluate network connections in real time and direct data along the fastest available route even when it is not the shortest one.

The idea here is not to reinvent the wheel. It’s to add to the best part of the existing infrastructure -- the global reach of the current nodes -- with a layer that automatically figures out the best way to connect people to their data in the fastest, most reliable, most secure way possible.

At the end of the day, that’s all Internet users want.

