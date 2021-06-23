The International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) Share Price Has Gained 31% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) share price is up 31%, but that's less than the broader market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year International General Insurance Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 171%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 31% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on International General Insurance Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.22.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:IGIC Earnings Per Share Growth June 23rd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of International General Insurance Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, International General Insurance Holdings' TSR for the last year was 36%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that International General Insurance Holdings are up 36% over the year (even including dividends). The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 41%. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand International General Insurance Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for International General Insurance Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

