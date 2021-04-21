The Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Share Price Has Soared 314%, Delighting Many Shareholders

Some Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 35% over the last three months. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 314%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

Given that Intellicheck only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years Intellicheck has grown its revenue at 42% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 61% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Intellicheck can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:IDN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

We know that Intellicheck has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Intellicheck stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Intellicheck shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 91% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 31% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Intellicheck has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

