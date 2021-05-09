The Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

As you might know, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) recently reported its quarterly numbers. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$2.2b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 4.6% to hit US$1.18 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:NSIT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Insight Enterprises are now predicting revenues of US$8.88b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 5.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 16% to US$6.03. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.01 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$109. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Insight Enterprises, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$117 and the most bearish at US$102 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 7.9% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 9.6% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.2% per year. So although Insight Enterprises is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Insight Enterprises going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Insight Enterprises .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.