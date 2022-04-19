The Inflation Picture Is Still Unclear: Here’s Why

It is not often that I feel the need to give props to Jim Cramer, CNBC’s bombastic entertainer who’s usual schtick is about the stock market. Lord knows he doesn’t need me promoting his subscription stock picking services or TV shows, but today I will make an exception. Last week, on his show, Mad Money, he pointed out something that many people would have missed, but which could prove to be really important over the next few months, or maybe even years. Used car prices, which were an early indicator of inflationary pressure, have not only stopped rising quickly, but actually fell last month. Could that be a sign that inflation is ending?

If so, it would indicate that Jay Powell and the Fed were right all along, although I am not sure at this point that they should be happy about the timing of that. If used car prices are a leading indicator of inflationary pressure on the way down, just as they were on the way up, then it means that inflation really was “transitory” after all. The unfortunate thing would be that is becoming clear just after the Fed gave up on the idea. They have just started to hike rates and are talking with alarming frequency about how often and by how much they are going to continue to do so. It seems to be true in monetary policy, as in other areas of life, that nobody is more zealous than the recent convert.

However, if the “used car inflation indicator” is right and the gradual easing of supply chain issues is meeting the end to a temporary period of huge demand, six or seven hikes this year starting with 50 basis points at the next meeting would be a complete disaster. That is what Powell et al have been hinting at and what the market is currently expecting. But the problems that could cause, if the reason for the policy U-turn turn out to be already behind us, are a lot worse than those caused by being late to the hawkish party.

A cursory glance at other, more traditional indicators would suggest that isn’t the case at all, and that drastic action by the Fed is now essential if we are to avoid a 1970s style bout of inflation that destroys wealth across the board. Commodity tracking ETFs such as DBC and GSG have been climbing for the last five days after dropping back to support levels, while the BLS Jobs Report for March showed hourly wages continuing to rise. If you dig a little deeper into both those scenarios, however, the picture is not as clear.

For example, if you take crude futures (CL) as a proxy for commodity inflation in general, the chart suggests that the future direction is unclear at best and could even be seen as quite bearish.

After spiking up to around $130 per barrel in early March then dropping back even faster than it climbed, crude has twice tried to rally back to that mark and fallen short both times, creating a very bearish looking wedge pattern in the process. There is still a chance that the base of that wedge, just below $95, holds but, even if it does, it looks like prices have at least stabilized. Other commodity charts are less clear than that for CL but if used car prices are falling and housing demand is slowing, as recent data suggest, then some key areas of the economy are cooling down, just as the Fed has shifted policy.

Wages can be seen as sending a similar message too. Hourly wages did indeed go up again in last month’s jobs report, with an annual rate of increase of 5.6%. That is higher than we have become accustomed to, but after decades of low wages, it is not surprising in a tight labor market. Nor, when you factor in that both hours worked and overtime fell during the same period, it is particularly concerning. It is quite possible for wages to catch up for a while without it being a disaster. It may lead to slightly lower margins for businesses which might hold the market back a bit, but it will put more money in the hands of consumers, a long-term benefit to those same corporations.

The thing is, like most things regarding the economy, inflation is a nuanced subject. It is not always possible to make definitive statements about even where it really is at any given time, let alone where it will be in the future. It could be that Cramer is right and the 3.8% drop in used car prices last month is a sign of a reversal, but it also could be that it is not. So, next time you hear him or any other personality tells you that it is a scourge or that it is nothing, remember that their main role is to drive clicks and eyeballs, and things are rarely as simple as that imperative makes them sound.

