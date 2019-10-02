The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.49, changing hands as low as $73.79 per share. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLI's low point in its 52 week range is $59.92 per share, with $80.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.48.

