The Independent Trustee of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Tamara Gustavson, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Those following along with American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Tamara Gustavson, Independent Trustee of the company, who spent a stonking US$5.4m on stock at an average price of US$36.77. While that only increased their holding size by 0.7%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Homes 4 Rent

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Trustee Tamara Gustavson was not their only acquisition of American Homes 4 Rent shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$37.01 per share in a US$28m purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$37.05 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the American Homes 4 Rent insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$33m for 904.27k shares. But insiders sold 25.00k shares worth US$1.1m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by American Homes 4 Rent insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:AMH Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

Does American Homes 4 Rent Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Homes 4 Rent insiders own 7.2% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The American Homes 4 Rent Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about American Homes 4 Rent. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Homes 4 Rent. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for American Homes 4 Rent (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

