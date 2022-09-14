The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), Clark Kokich, Just Bought 15% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Clark Kokich, recently paid US$20.02 per share to buy US$210k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 15%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LiveRamp Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Clark Kokich was the biggest purchase of LiveRamp Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$21.12. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the LiveRamp Holdings insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Clark Kokich was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of LiveRamp Holdings shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RAMP Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of LiveRamp Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LiveRamp Holdings insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LiveRamp Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We don't take much heart from transactions by LiveRamp Holdings insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LiveRamp Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for LiveRamp Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

