The Independent Non-Executive Chair of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Mellody Hobson, Just Bought 9.0% More Shares

Those following along with Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Mellody Hobson, Independent Non-Executive Chair of the company, who spent a stonking US$5.1m on stock at an average price of US$92.58. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 9.0%.

Starbucks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, Founder & Director Howard Schultz bought US$10.0m worth of shares at a price of US$73.10 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$84.17. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 274.75k shares worth US$21m. But insiders sold 26.96k shares worth US$3.0m. In total, Starbucks insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:SBUX Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

Does Starbucks Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Starbucks insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$2.0b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Starbucks Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Starbucks. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Starbucks.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

