The Independent Lead Director of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), Thomas Rabaut, Just Bought 9.9% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) should definitely note that the Independent Lead Director, Thomas Rabaut, recently paid US$36.59 per share to buy US$200k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.9%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Rabaut was the biggest purchase of Allison Transmission Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$36.94 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Allison Transmission Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Thomas Rabaut was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ALSN Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Does Allison Transmission Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Allison Transmission Holdings insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Allison Transmission Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Allison Transmission Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Allison Transmission Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

