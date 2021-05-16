The Independent Director of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI), B. Stanley, Just Bought 6.0% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Independent Director, B. Stanley, recently bought US$54k worth of stock, for US$3.60 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At W&T Offshore

The Founder Tracy Krohn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$745k worth of shares at a price of US$2.15 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$3.68), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months W&T Offshore insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WTI Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. W&T Offshore insiders own about US$182m worth of shares (which is 35% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The W&T Offshore Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest W&T Offshore insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing W&T Offshore. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for W&T Offshore (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

