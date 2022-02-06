The Independent Director of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), Paula Price, Just Sold 55% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Paula Price, recently divested US$215k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$51.82 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 55% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Western Digital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Lori Sundberg, for US$230k worth of shares, at about US$67.92 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$51.81. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Western Digital insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:WDC Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Western Digital insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Western Digital Tell Us?

An insider sold Western Digital shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Western Digital is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Western Digital. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Western Digital you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

