The Independent Director of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), G. Graziadio, Just Bought 2.3% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that G. Graziadio, the Independent Director of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) recently shelled out US$55k to buy stock, at US$7.30 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Veritone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director G. Graziadio was not the only time they bought Veritone shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$15.76 per share in a US$117k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.90). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Veritone insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$12.79. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:VERI Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Veritone is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Veritone Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Veritone insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$36m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Veritone Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Veritone shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Veritone and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.