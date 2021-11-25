The Independent Director of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), Denise Fletcher, Just Sold 94% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Denise Fletcher, recently sold US$381k worth of stock at US$19.22 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 94% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Unisys Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Denise Fletcher was the biggest sale of Unisys shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$19.44). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 94% of Denise Fletcher's holding.

In total, Unisys insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:UIS Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Unisys

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.6% of Unisys shares, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Unisys Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Unisys. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Unisys has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

