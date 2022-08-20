The Independent Director of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), Gabriel Ellisor, Just Sold 32% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Gabriel Ellisor, recently sold US$419k worth of stock at US$44.22 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 32% in their holding.

SilverBow Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Marcus Rowland, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$519k worth of shares at a price of US$28.82 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$46.87). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 51% of Marcus Rowland's stake.

SilverBow Resources insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SBOW Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership Of SilverBow Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SilverBow Resources insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SilverBow Resources Tell Us?

Insiders sold SilverBow Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that SilverBow Resources is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that SilverBow Resources is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

