The Independent Director of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX), Stephanie Tilenius, Just Sold 69% Of Their Holding

Some Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Stephanie Tilenius, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$102 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 69%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Seagate Technology Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Stephanie Tilenius was the biggest sale of Seagate Technology Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$102). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 69% of Stephanie Tilenius's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Seagate Technology Holdings shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:STX Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Seagate Technology Holdings insiders own about US$106m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Seagate Technology Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Seagate Technology Holdings, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Seagate Technology Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Seagate Technology Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

