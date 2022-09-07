The Independent Director of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), David Ramsay, Just Bought 6.2% More Shares

Potential Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, David Ramsay, recently bought US$142k worth of stock, paying US$1.42 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.2%.

Savara Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director David Ramsay was not the only time they bought Savara shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$1.08 per share in a US$215k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.39. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Savara insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$1.21 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:SVRA Insider Trading Volume September 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.4m worth of Savara stock, about 2.1% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Savara Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Savara insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Savara. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Savara.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

