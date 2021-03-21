The Independent Director of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), David Ramsay, Just Bought 565% More Shares

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, David Ramsay, recently bought a whopping US$1m worth of stock, at a price of US$1.45. That purchase boosted their holding by 565%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Savara Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Ramsay is the biggest insider purchase of Savara shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$2.07. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Savara insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SVRA Insider Trading Volume March 21st 2021

Savara is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Savara insiders have about 1.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.5m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Savara Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Savara stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Savara (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.