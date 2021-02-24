The Independent Director of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM), Alvaro de Molina, Just Sold 53% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Alvaro de Molina, the Independent Director recently netted about US$778k selling shares at an average price of US$31.12. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 53% of their entire holding.

Regional Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Alvaro de Molina was the biggest sale of Regional Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$32.26, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 53% of Alvaro de Molina's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 57.70k shares worth US$815k. But insiders sold 30.13k shares worth US$938k. Alvaro de Molina ditched 30.13k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$31.15. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RM Insider Trading Volume February 24th 2021

Does Regional Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Regional Management insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 7.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regional Management Tell Us?

An insider sold Regional Management shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Regional Management (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

