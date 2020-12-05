The Independent Director of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), Mary Polan, Just Sold 31% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mary Polan, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$192. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 31%, which is notable but not too bad.

Quidel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mary Polan was the biggest sale of Quidel shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$194). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 31% of Mary Polan's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.50k shares for US$3.9m. But insiders sold 27.77k shares worth US$5.9m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Quidel than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$214. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn't put too much weight on this fact. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:QDEL Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2020

Does Quidel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Quidel insiders own about US$783m worth of shares (which is 9.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Quidel Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Quidel shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Quidel is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Quidel has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

