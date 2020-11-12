The Independent Director of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), Susan Spradley, Just Sold 39% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Susan Spradley, the Independent Director recently netted about US$652k selling shares at an average price of US$152. That sale reduced their total holding by 39% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Qorvo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Susan Spradley was the biggest sale of Qorvo shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$148. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Qorvo insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:QRVO Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2020

Insider Ownership of Qorvo

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Qorvo insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$101m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qorvo Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Qorvo is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Qorvo has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

