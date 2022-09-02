The Independent Director of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH), Stephen Hipp, Just Bought 29% More Shares

Potential Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Stephen Hipp, recently bought US$104k worth of stock, paying US$3.99 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 29%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Priority Technology Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Strategy Officer, Sean Kiewiet, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$4.84 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.98. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Sean Kiewiet was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:PRTH Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Does Priority Technology Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Priority Technology Holdings insiders own about US$236m worth of shares (which is 77% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Priority Technology Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Priority Technology Holdings insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Priority Technology Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

