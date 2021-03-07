The Independent Director of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO), Gregory Jackson, Just Sold 81% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Gregory Jackson, recently divested US$248k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$11.92 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 81% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Perdoceo Education Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Gregory Jackson was the biggest sale of Perdoceo Education shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$11.81. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Perdoceo Education insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PRDO Insider Trading Volume March 7th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Perdoceo Education insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$6.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Perdoceo Education Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Perdoceo Education stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Perdoceo Education makes money, and is growing profits. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Perdoceo Education has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

But note: Perdoceo Education may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.