The Independent Director of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), Steven Webster, Just Bought 25% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Steven Webster, recently paid US$7.67 per share to buy US$192k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 25%.

Oceaneering International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Steven Webster was not their only acquisition of Oceaneering International shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$218k worth of shares at a price of US$8.72 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.88). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$430k for 52.60k shares. But they sold 15.93k shares for US$195k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Oceaneering International insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:OII Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Does Oceaneering International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.7% of Oceaneering International shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Oceaneering International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Oceaneering International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oceaneering International you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

