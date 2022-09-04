The Independent Director of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT), Arthur Laffer, Just Bought 11% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Arthur Laffer, recently paid US$52.92 per share to buy US$249k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 11%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman James Dondero made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$59.01 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$52.78 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 38.80k shares for US$2.3m. But they sold 7.70k shares for US$536k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by NexPoint Residential Trust insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:NXRT Insider Trading Volume September 4th 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of NexPoint Residential Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that NexPoint Residential Trust insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$148m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NexPoint Residential Trust Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest NexPoint Residential Trust insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with NexPoint Residential Trust (including 2 which are concerning).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.