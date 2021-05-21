The Independent Director of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM), Louise Goeser, Just Sold 50% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Louise Goeser, the Independent Director recently netted about US$997k selling shares at an average price of US$94.04. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 50% of their entire holding.

MSC Industrial Direct Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Mitchell Jacobson bought US$5.3m worth of shares at a price of US$78.04 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$93.70. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$5.5m for 70.78k shares. But they sold 33.38k shares for US$2.9m. In total, MSC Industrial Direct insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MSM Insider Trading Volume May 21st 2021

Does MSC Industrial Direct Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MSC Industrial Direct insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$991m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MSC Industrial Direct Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of MSC Industrial Direct stock, than buying, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - MSC Industrial Direct has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

