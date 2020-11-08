The Independent Director of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH), Daniel Cooperman, Just Sold 51% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Daniel Cooperman, the Independent Director recently netted about US$705k selling shares at an average price of US$218. That diminished their holding by a very significant 51%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Molina Healthcare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Dale Wolf, sold US$777k worth of shares at a price of US$194 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$215. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 42% of Dale Wolf's holding.

Insiders in Molina Healthcare didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MOH Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2020

Insider Ownership of Molina Healthcare

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Molina Healthcare insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$86m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Molina Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Molina Healthcare makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Molina Healthcare and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

