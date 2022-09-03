The Independent Director of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), Gerald Haddock, Just Sold 29% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Gerald Haddock, recently divested US$158k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$78.79 each. That sale was 29% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meritage Homes

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Steven Hilton, for US$7.5m worth of shares, at about US$121 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$77.17. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Meritage Homes insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:MTH Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Does Meritage Homes Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Meritage Homes insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Meritage Homes Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Meritage Homes stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Meritage Homes makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Meritage Homes (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

