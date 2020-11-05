The Independent Director of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN), Jerry Bauer, Just Bought 6.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Jerry Bauer, recently paid US$15.25 per share to buy US$108k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Marten Transport Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Timothy Kohl, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$464k worth of shares at a price of US$18.55 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$16.22. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Marten Transport shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MRTN Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Marten Transport

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Marten Transport insiders own 28% of the company, worth about US$380m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marten Transport Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Marten Transport, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Marten Transport is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Marten Transport has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.