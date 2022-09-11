The Independent Director of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), Eric Hippeau, Just Sold 49% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Eric Hippeau, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.2m selling shares at an average price of US$159. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 49%, which is notable but not too bad.

Marriott International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Eric Hippeau was the biggest sale of Marriott International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$162, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 49%of Eric Hippeau's holding.

Marriott International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:MAR Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Marriott International insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$8.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marriott International Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Marriott International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Marriott International is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marriott International. While conducting our analysis, we found that Marriott International has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

