The Independent Director of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), Arthur Smith, Just Bought 19% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Arthur Smith, the Independent Director of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) recently shelled out US$50k to buy stock, at US$2.00 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 19%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mammoth Energy Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Arty Straehla, sold US$796k worth of shares at a price of US$5.47 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.84. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Mammoth Energy Services insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TUSK Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

Does Mammoth Energy Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.9m worth of Mammoth Energy Services stock, about 2.2% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mammoth Energy Services Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. The insider transactions at Mammoth Energy Services are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Mammoth Energy Services (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

