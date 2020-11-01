The Independent Director of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), Robert Decherd, Just Bought 6.6% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Robert Decherd, recently paid US$133 per share to buy US$398k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Kimberly-Clark Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, John Boston, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$141 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$133. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. John Boston was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KMB Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Kimberly-Clark insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$129m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kimberly-Clark Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Kimberly-Clark insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Kimberly-Clark that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

