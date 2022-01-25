The Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Mellody Hobson, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Mellody Hobson, recently paid US$150 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Mellody Hobson was not the only time they bought JPMorgan Chase shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$153 per share in a US$101k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$145 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mellody Hobson.

Mellody Hobson bought 1.33k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$151. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:JPM Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Does JPMorgan Chase Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$3.4b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest JPMorgan Chase insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with JPMorgan Chase and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

