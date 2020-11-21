The Independent Director of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), Ronald Rittenmeyer, Just Sold 66% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ronald Rittenmeyer, the Independent Director recently netted about US$7.1m selling shares at an average price of US$174. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 66% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IQVIA Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Ronald Rittenmeyer is the biggest insider sale of IQVIA Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$170. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, IQVIA Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IQV Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Does IQVIA Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that IQVIA Holdings insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$238m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IQVIA Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought IQVIA Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for IQVIA Holdings (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

