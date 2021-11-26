The Independent Director of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III), Neil Budnick, Just Sold 34% Of Their Holding

Some Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Neil Budnick, recently sold a substantial US$941k worth of stock at a price of US$9.41 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 34% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Information Services Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Neil Budnick was the biggest sale of Information Services Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.61). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:III Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of Information Services Group shares, worth about US$70m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Information Services Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Information Services Group stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Information Services Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Information Services Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

