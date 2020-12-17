The Independent Director of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS), M. Behrens, Just Bought 39% More Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, M. Behrens, recently bought a whopping US$4.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$90.00. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 39%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IGM Biosciences

In fact, the recent purchase by M. Behrens was the biggest purchase of IGM Biosciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$85.62. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was M. Behrens.

M. Behrens purchased 74.44k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$78.22. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:IGMS Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2020

Insider Ownership of IGM Biosciences

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.0% of IGM Biosciences shares, worth about US$55m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IGM Biosciences Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in IGM Biosciences shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for IGM Biosciences (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

