The Independent Director of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII), Stephen Wilson, Just Sold 50% Of Their Holding

We note that the Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Independent Director, Stephen Wilson, recently sold US$72k worth of stock for US$157 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 50%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Huntington Ingalls Industries

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Thomas Schievelbein for US$832k worth of shares, at about US$209 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$163 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$934k for 4.50k shares. But they sold 8.31k shares for US$1.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HII Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Insider Ownership of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Huntington Ingalls Industries insiders own about US$175m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Huntington Ingalls Industries Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Huntington Ingalls Industries. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Huntington Ingalls Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

